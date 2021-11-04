Nov 04, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Good afternoon to all of you. As I'm sure you read in our press release, our Board of Directors has just approved our accounts ended September 2021. After the COVID restrictions applied in Italy until May 17, this is the first full quarter without COVID restrictions. And this is mirrored in the results that I'm going to walk you through.



Start from Page 3 in the presentation, you see it from the title, straightaway: business is returning, has not returned but is returning to pre-COVID levels, and we are starting to see the first signals of going back to normal. So, we are recording that you see four different boxes with four highlights: occupancy, first of all, financial occupancy. It went up since the