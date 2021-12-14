Dec 14, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Claudio Albertini - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon to all of you. I do apologize for giving you such a short notice and for -- and providing you with the documentation with such a short notice, but despite the fact that the Board meeting started at 9:30, it was only closed at 2:30 p.m. So the Board had to discuss a number of items, not just the business plan. So sorry for the very short notice in sending you the material, but we now have 2 hours -- 2-hour slot for this conference call, so we can give you all the necessary clarifications.



Very well. I hope all of you have had the opportunity to look at the presentation or if you have it before you, you can download it from our website together with a press release. Let me