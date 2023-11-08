Nov 08, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Claudio Albertini - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everybody. This will probably be the last conference call of 2023. The next call will take place in February 2024 when we will present the full year data. I think you all have the document in front of you that I'm going to illustrate. We have the usual operational highlights and financial and economic highlights.



As far as the operational highlights are concerned, we are in continuity with the first 2 quarters of 2023. With indicators on the rise, you can tell, 6.2% in terms of tenant sales; and footfalls in Italy, 5.4%. This is measured on the first 9 months of 2023. Occupancy has remained high, 95.3% in Italy, plus 10 basis points, while in Romania, the market stands at 97.1%.



Now on Page 4. As the title suggests, the revenues and EBITDA improve and the cost of debt also increases. Gross rental income stands at EUR 105