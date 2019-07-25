Q2 2019 Inficon Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Thank you, Genia. Welcome and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today to review our results for the second quarter of 2019. As always, we have a PowerPoint presentation on our Investor Relations website, which supports you with additional information and some graphs.



Please turn to the Slide #4, where we start with the key figures for the current quarter. After a first quarter with a weak semiconductor and OLED market, we experienced a similar overall second quarter, but with an improved semiconductor market. And on the other hand side, a disappointing development in our General Vacuum market. The highlight in the first quarter was clearly the record sales in our Refrigeration, Air Conditioning &