Q2 2020 Inficon Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Lukas Winkler - INFICON Holding AG - President & CEO



Thank you, Alessandro. (foreign language), and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today to review our results for the second quarter of 2020. 2 topics dominated the discussion within INFICON. First, the semiconductor market development and secondly, COVID-19 impact on markets and business processes.



Semiconductor market seems to be immune against the COVID-19 virus, and we enjoyed growing order and shipments to semiconductor customers. On the other hand side, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on all other markets and heavily influenced the way we work and communicate with our