Jul 29, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the INFICON's Q2 results conference call. I am Alessandro, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.
At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Lukas Winkler, Chief Executive Officer of INFICON. Please go ahead, sir.
Lukas Winkler - INFICON Holding AG - President & CEO
Thank you, Alessandro. (foreign language), and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today to review our results for the second quarter of 2020. 2 topics dominated the discussion within INFICON. First, the semiconductor market development and secondly, COVID-19 impact on markets and business processes.
Semiconductor market seems to be immune against the COVID-19 virus, and we enjoyed growing order and shipments to semiconductor customers. On the other hand side, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on all other markets and heavily influenced the way we work and communicate with our
Q2 2020 Inficon Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...