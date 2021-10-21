Q3 2021 Inficon Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Bernhard Schweizer - Sensus Investor & Public Relations GmbH - Partner



Hello, everyone. It's 09:30, and I think it's about time that we begin. My name is Bernhard Schweizer, Investor Relations contact at INFICON, and I have the pleasure to host this Microsoft Teams session.



Thank you for joining the INFICON web conference on its third quarter 2021 results. With us today are Lukas Winkler, CEO of INFICON; and Matthias Troendle, CFO of INFICON. The management team will first present the results and then take questions. During management's prepared remarks, participants are kindly asked to turn the microphones and cameras off.



You should have received by now the press release on the Q3 results, together with the links to the accompanying visuals for this web conference. All these documents are available for download in the Investor section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com. (Operator Instructions) I would like to inform you that we record this web conference to archive the audio file later on the INFICON website.

