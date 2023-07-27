Q2 2023 Inficon Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Bernhard Schweizer - Sensus Investor & Public Relations GmbH - Partner



Good morning and welcome everyone. My name is Bernhard Schweizer, Investor Relations contact at INFICON. I have the pleasure to host this Microsoft Teams webcast in our Q2 and Half Year 2023 Results. With us today are Oliver Wyrsch, CEO of INFICON; and Matthias Troendle, CFO of INFICON. The management team will first present the results and then take questions. (Operator Instructions)



You should have received by now a press release on the Q2 and half year 2023 results, together with the links to the accompanying visuals for this conference and the full half-year report. All documents are available for download in the investor section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com.



I would also like to inform you that we record this web conference to archive the audio file later on the INFICON website. The oral statements made by INFICON during this MS Team session may contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts