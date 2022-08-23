Q2 2022 Ignitis Grupe AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

AinÄRiffel-GrinkeviÄienÄ,Ignitis Group AB-IR Officer



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Ignitis Group's results call for the first half year of 2022. As every quarter, Ignitis Group's CEO Darius MaikÅ¡tÄnas, together with CFO Jonas RimaviÄius, will present you the highlights of the group development so far.



Meanwhile, I, Investor Relations Officer of Ignitis Group, will moderate the Q&A session, which we will have shortly after the management presentation. With that, Darius MaikÅ¡tÄnas, handing over to you.



Darius MaikÅ¡tÄnas - Ignitis Group AB - Chairman and CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us at our results call. The first half of this year is marked to the strong wind generation performance and challenges related to increase in net working capital.



In the first half of 2022, our year-on-year adjusted EBITDA grew to EUR206.5 million. The increase was primarily driven by green generation segment performance due