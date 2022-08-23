Aug 23, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
AinÄRiffel-GrinkeviÄienÄ,Ignitis Group AB-IR Officer
Hello, everyone, and welcome to Ignitis Group's results call for the first half year of 2022. As every quarter, Ignitis Group's CEO Darius MaikÅ¡tÄnas, together with CFO Jonas RimaviÄius, will present you the highlights of the group development so far.
Meanwhile, I, Investor Relations Officer of Ignitis Group, will moderate the Q&A session, which we will have shortly after the management presentation. With that, Darius MaikÅ¡tÄnas, handing over to you.
Darius MaikÅ¡tÄnas - Ignitis Group AB - Chairman and CEO
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us at our results call. The first half of this year is marked to the strong wind generation performance and challenges related to increase in net working capital.
In the first half of 2022, our year-on-year adjusted EBITDA grew to EUR206.5 million. The increase was primarily driven by green generation segment performance due
Q2 2022 Ignitis Grupe AB Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 23, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...