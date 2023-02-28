Q4 2022 Ignitis Grupe AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ignitis Group full-year 2022 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. Speakers, you may now begin.



AinÄRiffel-GrinkeviÄienÄ,Ignitis Group-Chief of Staff to CFO and Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. It's my pleasure to welcome you at Ignitis Group 2022 earnings call. Today, our management will introduce you with the key highlights of 2022 strategic and financial performance, as well as the guidance for the upcoming year. After the presentation, a Q&A session will be held. We encourage you to take the opportunity and ask questions you might have.



With that, I pass towards to the group CEO, Darius MaikÅ¡tÄnas.



Darius MaikÅ¡tÄnas - Ignitis Group - Chair of the Management Board, CEO



Welcome, all, to our 2022 full-year results presentation. Let me begin with the highlights of the year.