Q1 2023 Ignitis Grupe AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
AinÄRiffel-GrinkeviÄienÄIgnitis Group-Chief of Staff to CFO&Head of Investor Relations
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome all to Ignitis Group earnings call. Thank you for joining us today. Today, in addition to the first quarter of 2023 results, our management, Darius MaikÅ¡tÄnas, CEO; and Jonas RimaviÄius, CFO, will introduce you with the updated strategy as well as the strategic plan for the next four-year period.
I, AinÄ Riffel-GrinkeviÄienÄ, Head of Investor Relations, will moderate a Q&A session afterwards. From this point, I hand over the floor to the speakers.
Darius MaikÅ¡tÄnas Ignitis Group-Chair of the Management Board - CEO
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I will begin with the highlights of the first three months of 2023.
During reporting period, we delivered strong results despite lower power prices. Our year-over-year adjusted EBITDA grew by
