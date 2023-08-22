Aug 22, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ignitis Group six months 2023 results earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
Speakers, you may begin.
AinÄRiffel-GrinkeviÄienÄ,Ignitis Group-Chief of Staff to CFO and Head of IR
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome, all, to Ignitis Group results for the first half year of 2023 call. Thank you for joining us today. Today, Ignitis Group's CEO, Darius MaikÅ¡tÄnas; and CFO, Jonas RimaviÄius will present the group's strategic progress, financial performance highlights, as well as outlook for 2023, and answer your questions. I, AinÄ Riffel-GrinkeviÄienÄ, Head of Investor Relations, will moderate this call.
And now, I hand over the floor to the speakers.
Darius MaikÅ¡tÄnas - Ignitis Group - Chair of the Management Board, CEO
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our earnings
Q2 2023 Ignitis Grupe AB Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 22, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...