Immofinanz AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 19, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Bettina Breiteneder - IMMOFINANZ AG - Independent Supervisory Board Chairwoman



[Interpreted] A very good morning, shareholders. I'd like to welcome you at today's Virtual AGM of IMMOFINANZ AG. I'd like to thank you for attending today's AGM.



As Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, I take the chair pursuant to section 116 para 1 of the Stock Operation Act and I open today's AGM. The Management Board has decided to protect the shareholders and to make use of the statutory provisions allowing a virtual meeting. Today's AGM will be hosted today as a virtual meeting pursuant to the legal provisions and fully broadcast on Internet.



Now how are we going to host today's virtual meeting? First; of all, we will have the reports, the proposed resolutions and the proposed motion for a vote on all agenda items. We will then grant the floor to the special proxies to read out any proposed resolutions they may have received. We'll then have a general debate. The notary, Dr. [Bricks,] will read out the questions received and the members of the Management Board and myself on behalf of the Supervisory