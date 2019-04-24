Apr 24, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Integra LifeSciences First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Mike Beaulieu. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Beaulieu -



Thank you, Britney. Good morning, and thank you for joining the Integra LifeSciences First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call are Peter Arduini, President and Chief Executive Officer; Glenn Coleman, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Vice President of International; and Sravan Emany, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Treasury & Investor Relations. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2019 financial results. The release and corresponding earnings presentation, which we will reference during the call, are available at integralife.com under Investors, Events & Presentations, in the file named First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Presentation.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that many of the statements made during this