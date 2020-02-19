Feb 19, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Integra LifeSciences Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mike Beaulieu, Director of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.



Michael Beaulieu - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you, Katie. Good morning, and thank you for joining the Integra LifeSciences Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call are Peter Arduini, President and Chief Executive Officer; Glenn Coleman, Chief Operating Officer; Carrie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer; and Sravan Emany, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Treasury and Investor Relations.



Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. The release and corresponding earnings presentation, which we will reference during the call, are available at integralife.com under Investors, Events and Presentations in the file named Fourth Quarter