Michael Beaulieu - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - Director of IR



Michael Beaulieu - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - Director of IR

Thank you, Eduardo. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Integra LifeSciences' Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call are Peter Arduini, President and Chief Executive Officer; Glenn Coleman, Chief Operating Officer; and Carrie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that many of the statements made during this call may be considered forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results