Sep 14, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

David Ryan Lewis - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference. My name is David Lewis, medical device analyst here at Morgan Stanley. Thanks for being with us here on day 1 of our 5-day virtual event. It's my pleasure here, as we progress through the morning, to have with us Integra LifeSciences and their CEO, Peter Arduini. We're going to jump right into Q&A with Pete. But before I do, make sure you go to the Morgan Stanley website under research disclosures and check out fun facts about me.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDSo Pete, just I want to start this morning, kind of how we've been starting with a lot of companies here, obviously, with the topic de jure which is COVID. You talked about June being down around 13%. I just wonder -- can you just update us here on what kind of improvement you're seeing here in July, August and September relative to some of your peers.