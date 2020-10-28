Oct 28, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Integra LifeSciences Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mike Beaulieu, please go ahead, sir.
Michael Beaulieu - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - Director of IR
Thank you, Samantha. Good morning, and thank you for joining the Integra LifeSciences Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call are Peter Arduini, President and Chief Executive Officer; Glenn Coleman, Chief Operating Officer; and Carrie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer.
Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our third quarter 2020 financial results. The release and corresponding earnings presentation, which we will reference during the call, are available at integralife.com under investors, events and presentations in the file named Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Presentation.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that many of the statements made during this call may be considered forward-looking
