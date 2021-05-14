May 14, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone. Welcome to the Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
I will now pass the call to Peter Arduini.
Peter J. Arduini - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Thank you. Good morning. It's now 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, May 14, 2021. This is the meeting is officially called to order, and I'm Peter Arduini, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, and I want to welcome you to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.
Eric Schwartz, Secretary of the company, will act as Secretary of the meeting. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, as we did last year, this annual meeting will be conducted in a virtual format. We're pleased to be able to hold a meeting that interested shareholders can attend virtually, enabling everyone to be safe.
I do want to take a moment at the outset to thank the company's employees around the world for their resiliency and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.
