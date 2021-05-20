May 20, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Michael Beaulieu - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation - Director of IR



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Integra's 2021 Virtual Investor Day. I'm Mike Beaulieu, Director of Investor Relations, and we appreciate your interest in Integra and hope you're as excited as we are to be here this morning.



Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing that for the second quarter 2021 and the company now expects to achieve the higher end of both its revenue guidance range of $372 million to $378 million and its adjusted earnings per share range of $0.63 to $0.67. We also reaffirmed our full year 2021 revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance. For your convenience, the slides for today's presentation are posted on our website at integralife.com in the Investor Relations section under Events & Presentations.



As a reminder, some of the comments we make today are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company's Exchange Act reports filed with the SEC. Some of the numbers in today's presentation will contain