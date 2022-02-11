Q4 2021 illimity Bank SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Corrado Passera - illimity Bank S.p.A. - Founder & CEO



Thank you. Good morning. Good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Here with me I have Francesco Mele, CFO and Head of Central Functions; Carlo Panella, Head of Direct Banking; Enrico Fagioli, Head of Growth Credit; and Andrea Clamer, Head of Distressed Credit.



Slide 2. Well, what I can say, 2021 was a heck of a year. We exceeded all our expectations. We more than doubled our operating profit from EUR45 million to EUR111 million. And we fully delivered the profitability guidance for the year: a net profit of EUR66 million. This was equal to an ROE of 10% despite the heavy investments for an even brighter future.



Our business is continuing to grow strongly