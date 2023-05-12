Q1 2023 illimity Bank SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the illimity Bank first-quarter 2023 results presentation. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Corrado Passera, CEO of illimity Bank. Please go ahead, sir.



Corrado Passera - illimity Bank SpA - Founder & CEO



Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to our Q1 2023 results presentation. We had a positive start to the year and we have achieved a number of key strategic milestones. I will discuss these milestones and the main trends, followed by our CFO, Silvia, who will provide more details. Our division leaders are here to answer any questions during the Q&A session.



Let's move on to slide 2. This quarter was marked by dynamics and solid progress. Four highlights. Our robust liquidity profile, solid capital position, and diversified asset mix enabled us to effectively address the concerns raised by the banking market turmoil at the beginning of 2023. The transformative long-term partnership we just signed with