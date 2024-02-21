Full Year 2023 Iluka Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2024 / NTS GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to Iluka Resources 2023 Results Teleconference. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Tom O'Leary, Managing Director. Please go ahead in fact.



Tom O'Leary - Iluka Resources Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Hello and welcome. With me this morning are Adele Stratton, Matt Blackwell, and Luke Woodgate. I'll begin by acknowledging Iluka's safety performance, which in 2023 saw a material reduction in total recordable injury frequency rate and a continuing decline in serious potential incidents. I'd like to acknowledge our people for their diligence in delivering these reductions and to their ongoing focus around safety leadership in the field. So the result more broadly, the approach we've taken over the past year reflects the macro challenges Iluka, like many has encountered. But it also reflects the deliberate steps we've taken over a more extended period to enable the company to adapt to the economic and