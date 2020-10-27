Oct 27, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 27, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* AndrÃ© Wyss
Implenia AG - CEO
* Marco Dirren
Implenia AG - CFO
* Silvan Merki
Implenia AG - Chief Communications Officer
=====================
Silvan Merki - Implenia AG - Chief Communications Officer
Good morning, and welcome to our recently announced Implenia Media and Analyst Conference. We are happy to have you here. My name is Silvan Merki, Chief Communications Officer of Implenia.
We will hold our presentation in English. (Operator Instructions). Before we start, I would like to first draw your attention to our disclaimer that you find presented at the end of the presentation. One second remark, you will also find already the slides shown today already published on our website.
And now let me hand over to Implenia's CEO, AndrÃ© Wyss. AndrÃ©?
AndrÃ©Wyss - Implenia AG - CEO
Thank you, Silvan, and also a very warm welcome from my
Implenia AG Accelerates Strategy Implementation and Sets New Targets After Rigorous Risk Assessments of Portfolio Presentation Transcript
Oct 27, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...