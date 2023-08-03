Q2 2023 IONOS Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the IONOS Group SE Half Year 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Stephan Gramkow. Please go ahead.



Stephan Gramkow - IONOS Group SE - IR



Hello, and good morning, everybody. I would like to welcome you to the analyst and investor call of IONOS on the results of Q2 and the first 6 months 2023. Thank you for joining.



My name is Stephan Gramkow and I'm responsible for Investor Relations at IONOS. Let's have a look at our agenda for today's call. Achim Weiss, CEO of IONOS, will give you an update on the business and the development and achievements of the first 6 months 2023. Britta Schmidt, CFO of IONOS, will then walk you through the financial details and highlights of the second quarter and the first half of 2023. We will then have a brief look at our Climate Strategy 2030, which we have just announced a couple of days ago and give you an outlook for