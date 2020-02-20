Feb 20, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Margaret Sweeney - Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc - CEO, Head of IR & Executive Director



Thank you, Chris. Thank you all for joining our call today. This presentation we are making today is available to download on our website investorrelations.iresreit.ie, under our 2019 results, which we released this morning, are also available on the website.



Just before we begin, I must remind everyone that certain statements we make today may be considered forward-looking and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. I direct you to our securities filings for a discussion of these risks and uncertainties