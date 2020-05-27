May 27, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Declan Moylan. First of all, just to confirm to you, there is not a facility, in fact, for asking questions as will become apparent from the remarks, which I'm just about to make.



Good morning to you all. I am Declan Moylan. I'm the Chairman and an Independent Nonexecutive Director of the company. And I'd like to start by welcoming you all to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc. Under the company's Articles of Association, the quorum required for the meeting is 3 persons entitled to vote upon the business to be transacted, each one being a shareholder or a proxy for a shareholder or a duly authorized