Aug 07, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Irish Residential Properties REIT plc interim results Call.



Priyanka Taneja, CFO; and Margaret Sweeney, CEO.



Margaret Sweeney - Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc - CEO, Head of IR & Executive Director



Thank you, Adam. Thank you all for joining our call this morning.



The presentation we are making today is available to download on our website, www.irisreit/investorrelations (sic) [investorrelations.iresreit.ie]. And our preliminary report for the 6 months to June 30, 2020, that we released this morning is also available on this website.



So as Adam mentioned, I'm joined today by Priyanka Taneja, our Chief Financial Officer; and I'm Margaret Sweeney, the Chief Executive Officer of the company. Before we begin, I must remind everyone that certain statements we make today may be