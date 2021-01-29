Jan 29, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc EGM. I will now hand over to your host, Mr. Declan Moylan, Chairman of Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc to begin. Mr. Mullen, please go ahead.



Declan Moylan - Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I am Declan Moylan, the Chairman and an independent nonexecutive Director of Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc, and I'd like to start by welcoming you all to this extraordinary general meeting of the company.



Regrettably, as a consequence of the extension of the emergency measures introduced by the Irish government in respect of coronavirus which require people to stay at home and restrict public gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19, this EGM is taking place under constrained circumstances.



Shareholders were requested not to attend the meeting in person, and it's being held with a minimum necessary quorum.



Under the company's articles of association the quorum required for the