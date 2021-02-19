Feb 19, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc Conference Call. My name is Seth, and I'll be the operator on this call today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the floor over to Margaret Sweeney to begin. Please go ahead.



Margaret Sweeney - Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc - CEO, Head of IR & Non-Independent Executive Director



Thank you. Thank you all for joining our call this morning. The presentation we are making today is available to download on our website, iresreit.ieinvestorrelations (sic) [investorrelations.iresreit.ie]. Our 2020 preliminary results, which we released this morning are also available on the website.



Before we begin, I must remind everyone that certain statements we make today may be considered forward-looking and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. I direct you to our securities filings for a discussion of these risks and uncertainties.



