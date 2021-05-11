May 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Declan Moylan - Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Declan Moylan, the Chairman and an Independent Nonexecutive Director of the company, and I'd like to start by welcoming you all to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc.



Regrettably, as a consequence of the extension of the emergency measures introduced by the Irish government in respect to the coronavirus, COVID-19, which require people to stay at home and restrict public gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19, this Annual General Meeting is taking place under constrained circumstances this year. Under the company's Articles of Association, the quorum required for the meeting is 2 persons entitled to vote upon the business to be transacted, each being a shareholder or a proxy for a shareholder or a duly authorized representative of a corporate shareholder. Aidan OâHogan, Independent Nonexecutive Director and Senior Independent Director of IRES; also, Tom Kavanagh, Independent Nonexecutive Director; and I, are here at the company