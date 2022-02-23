Feb 23, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, everybody, and welcome to the Irish Residential Properties REIT 2021 Results Call. My name is Bethany, and I will be your operator today. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the call over to Sarah Stokes of Investor Relations. Sarah, over to you.



Sarah Stokes -



Good morning, and thank you for joining Irish Residential Property REIT's Earnings Call this morning. My name is Sarah Stokes, and I'm joined today by our CEO, Margaret Sweeney; and Finance Director, Brian Fagan, to present our full year results for the 12 months to 31 December, 2021. The presentation we are making today is available to stand out on our Investor Relations website at www.iresreit.ie And our 2021 results presentation release is also available there.



Turning to Slide 2. Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that certain statements we are making today may be considered forward-looking and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from