May 19, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Declan Moylan - Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Annual General Meeting of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc. I've been informed that we have a quorum present, and I therefore declare the meeting open.



Before proceeding with the formalities of the meeting, I'd like to maybe introduce the people who are seated here at the top table and also the remaining members of the Board who are seated in front of me here in the front row. Also starting with our [important person, non-advisers], et cetera, who are in the room today.



At our head table, we have, first of all, beside me here, Margaret Sweeney, our CEO and Executive Director of the company. We also have Joan Garahy, Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee. Our Chief Financial Officer, Brian Fagan, who is recently appointed as an Executive Director and our Company Secretary; and General Counsel, Anna-Marie Curry.



I'd also like to introduce the other members of the Board of Directors in attendance today. They're in the front row, here beside me, and perhaps