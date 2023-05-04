May 04, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Declan Moylan - Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Declan Moylan, and I'm the Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. And I'd like to welcome you to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc. It's just gone 11:30 a.m., and I've been informed that we do have a quorum. So I'm now declaring the meeting open.



Before proceeding with the formalities of the meeting, I'd like to begin by introducing the people who are seated at the table beside me and certain other personnel who are in the room.



Seated at the table are Margaret Sweeney, our CEO and Executive Director of the company; Aidan O'Hogan, Independent Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director; Brian Fagan, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the company; Joan Garahy, Independent Non-Executive Director, Chair of the Audit Committee and incoming Senior Independent Director; Hugh Scott-Barrett, Independent Non-Executive Director; Tom Kavanagh, Independent Non-Executive Director;