Q1 2019 Itera ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Arne MjÃ¸s - Itera ASA - CEO



Okay. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the interim report first quarter for Itera. I will present the highlights of the quarter and the business review. And our CFO, Bent Hammer, will take the second part of the presentation with the financial review and the outlook.



So let's look at the highlights first. Our core digital business, which represent about 75% of the business, show a growth of 10% in the first quarter and a EBIT margin of 12.8%. If I look at the total business, we had a revenue at NOK 143 million compared to NOK 131 million. That's up by 9% in growth. And looking at the EBIT, it shows NOK 13.8 million compared to NOK 10 million last year -- first quarter last year. That represent a margin at 9.7% compared to 7.6% last year.



As we have presented several times, we are transforming our data center business or related business to our data center, which amount for about 25% of total volume. That transformation is running quite well. We have shown a good cost reduction, which has been very successful. And we have also migrated our 3