Q4 2019 Itera ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Arne MjÃ¸s - Itera ASA - CEO



Okay, good morning, everyone, and welcome to the interim report for the fourth quarter. The agenda is the same as we have presented earlier. We -- I start with the highlights of the quarter and go into the business review section. And then our CFO, Bent Hammer, will walk through the financial review and also some comments about the outlook.



Okay. The highlights for the fourth quarter is that if you look at the core digital business of Itera, which represent about 82% of total revenue, we had a net revenue growth or gross profit growth of 9%. And EBIT margin of 14.4% as a margin compared to 16.8% last -- same quarter 2018. If I look at total business that also includes the data center operation because we are transforming the data center into the cloud. So the total revenue growth was 3% in the fourth quarter. That represents NOK 146 million compared to NOK 141 million.



And if you look at gross profit, we had 8% growth with NOK 127.2 million compared to NOK 117.9 million fourth quarter 2018. And if you look at the EBIT for the total business,