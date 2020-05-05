Q1 2020 Itera ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Arne MjÃ¸s - Itera ASA - CEO



Okay. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the interim report for Itera first quarter. My name is Arne MjÃ¸s. I'm the Chief Executive Officer. I will go through this presentation in the same way we had done before. Today, we have presentations from our facilities in -- headquarter in Nydalen.



And we go to Slide 2. I will take the first part, first, present the highlights of the quarter, and also deep into the -- deep look into the business review of Itera, where, after me, we'll have Bent Hammer, the CFO, Chief Financial Officer, will also go into more details about the financial figures and also some comments about the outlook.



Slide 3, please. If I look at the highlights for the first quarter, first of all, I'm very happy to see that we have very high growth and profitability in our core digital business. So we had a gross profit growth of 20%, pure organic growth in this quarter, and the EBIT margin was 14.2% compared to 11.7% last year. And the core digital business represents 81% of total business of Itera.



So if I look at the