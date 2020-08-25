Q2 2020 Itera ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Arne MjÃ¸s - Itera ASA - CEO



Welcome to the interim report for the second quarter for Itera. My name is Arne MjÃ¸s, and I will go through the highlights of the quarter and the business review; and Bent Hammer, Chief Financial Officer, will look into the financial review and some comments about the outlook.



The highlights for the second quarter. I think we're quite satisfied with this quarter due to this COVID-19 uncertainty. So we are very glad that we can report for what we call the core digital business of Itera that exclude the data center. So all in all, it's 81% of the total business, delivered gross profit growth of 8% and EBIT margin of 12.7% compared to 11.1% last year.



If we look at the total business, including the data centers that we had decided for 2 years to sunset and make some kind of migration into the cloud, the total revenue was about NOK 151 million compared to NOK 143 million last year. That's an organic growth of 5% year-over-year. The gross profit amounted to NOK 131.6 million compared to NOK 102.1 million (sic) [NOK 122.1 million] last year. That