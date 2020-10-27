Q3 2020 Itera ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Arne MjÃ¸s - Itera ASA - CEO



Okay, good morning, everyone. Welcome to the third quarter interim report.



And we have the same agenda that we have presented earlier. I'll start with the highlights of the quarter and the business review section. And then Chief Financial Officer, Bent Hammer, will go into all kind of financial details in the financial review and also some comments about the outlook.



The highlights of the third quarter. I think again we are delivering very strong growth and profitability in the core digital business that represented 80% of the total business of Itera. The gross profit or the net sales was -- had a growth of 9% in the third quarter, and the EBIT margin of the core digital business was 10.2% compared to 8.2% last year, third quarter last year.



If I look at the total business that is -- that also include data centers. The total revenue for the -- was NOK 138 million compared to NOK 128 million third quarter last year. That's represent a growth of 8% year-over-year. The gross profit was NOK 121 million compared to NOK 111 million. That