Q1 2021 Itera ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Arne MjÃ¸s - Itera ASA - Founder & CEO



Okay. Welcome, everyone, to Itera's Interim Report First Quarter 2021. And let's go to Slide 2 and look at the agenda. We have the same agenda as in the previous quarters. I will start with the highlights of the quarter. And deep dive into the business review section. And then the CFO Bent Hammer will look into the financial review and outlook.



And then we have a question-and-answer session at the end. (Operator Instructions)



So let's go to the first section, the highlight first quarter 2021, and we go to slide 4 to look at the first quarter in brief. I'm very happy to -- that we achieved 11% organic growth in the core digital business. As we had discussed for several quarters and actually for 2 years ago, we had the strategy saying that we will sunset the data center. So these core digital business represent 32 -- 92% of the total business of Itera, where the remaining 8% is relating to the data centers that are migrated into the cloud.



So by the end of this year, our core digital business will be Itera's full 100%