Q2 2021 Itera ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Arne MjÃ¸s - Itera ASA - Founder & CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the interim report for the second quarter for Itera. We have the same agenda that as previous quarters. So I will start with the highlights of the quarter and the business review section. Then Bent Hammer, Chief Financial Officer, will walk through the financial review and the outlook, and we have also a question-and-answer section at the end. So if you have any questions during the session, just pause and chat, and we will follow-up at the end of this presentation.



Okay. Let's start with the highlights for the second quarter. I'm very happy to say that we managed to reach a growth rate, which is all-time high for Itera in our core digital business, which is actually 94% of our total business. So it's a huge growth rate of 24%, and we also managed to have an operating margin, EBIT margin of 15%. So what we see in the market, just as a brief, in the beginning, is actually that the digital adoption curves are really accelerating. We've have seen that for the last 6, 7 months across every industries and