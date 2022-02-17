Q4 2021 Itera ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Arne MjÃ¸s - Itera ASA - Founder & CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the fourth quarter interim report for Itera. My name is Arne MjÃ¸s, and I will start with the highlights of the quarter and then continue with the business review. But we also have Chief Financial Officer, Bent Hammer, here today. So he will walk through the financial review, some comments about the outlook. And also if you have some final questions, so please return to either myself or Bent after this session.



Okay. The highlights for the fourth quarter, I'll just start with Q4 in a brief. And then we're not talking about the figures now, it's only about the core digital business at Itera. We have talked with you for 2 years now that we have -- we are transforming our data center operation into the cloud. So today and this quarter, we managed to grow our core digital business by 17% in the fourth quarter and also had an operating EBIT margin on 11.5%.



So we are -- we see the market is very good. It's a very attractive market, driven by sustainability and digitalization in all industries. As