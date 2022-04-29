Q1 2022 Itera ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Arne MjÃ¸s - Itera ASA - Founder & CEO



Okay. Welcome, everyone, to the First Quarter Interim Report 2022. My name is Arne MjÃ¸s. I'm a Chief Executive Officer. We have the same agenda as always. I walk through the highlights of the quarter and also more detail into the business review. Then our Chief Financial Officer, Bent Hammer, will go through the financial review and some comments about the outlook. And last but not least, also, if you have any questions, put it into the chat because we also have a Q&A session at the end.



Okay. Let's start with the highlights then for the first quarter. When I reported the fourth quarter of 2021, it was on the 17th of February, and as you all know, at the 24th of February, there was a full-scale invasion from the Russian Federation in Ukraine. And I think we all have a lot of knowledge about what that means for Europe, and the world has really changed 180 degrees. Everything is changing.



And this is also a part -- major part of my presentation because when I reported the fourth quarter, I also talked about the business