Oct 25, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 25, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Arne MjÃ¸s
Itera ASA - Founder & CEO
* Bent Hammer
Itera ASA - CFO
=====================
Arne MjÃ¸s - Itera ASA - Founder & CEO
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the interim report for the third quarter for Itera. My name is Arne Mjos. I'm Chief Executive Officer. And together with me today is Chief Financial Officer, Bent Hammer.
So I will start with the highlights of the quarter and then walk through the business review section. Then Bent Hammer will look into the financial review and the outlook. And at the end, we have a Q&A session. So if you have any questions, so please use the chat. We will pick up the questions and take it in the last section. Okay. Let's start with the highlights for the third quarter.
Q3 in brief. We delivered 23% growth. Everything is organic in Itera. So -- and we had an operating margin, EBIT margin of 5.9%. So we continue to ramp up our new offices.
Q3 2022 Itera ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 25, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...