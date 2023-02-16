Q4 2022 Itera ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Arne MjÃ¸s

Itera ASA - Founder & CEO

* Bent Hammer

Itera ASA - CFO



=====================

Arne MjÃ¸s - Itera ASA - Founder & CEO



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for -- I will present the fourth quarter interim period for Itera. So let's jump to the agenda. It's the same agenda as you know from the past. We -- I'll start with the highlights of the quarter, and then walk through the business review. Then we have Bent Hammer, Chief Financial Officer, that will go through the financial review, and I'll have some comments about the outlook. We also have chats that you -- if you have any kind of question, you can post in our chat, and we will walk through the chat as -- at the end in terms of the -- during the Q&A session.



Okay. Let's start with the highlights for the fourth quarter. In brief, we delivered very strong organic growth is 29%. So that's amazing, I think. It's -- I'm very proud of all