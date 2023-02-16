Feb 16, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Arne MjÃ¸s
Itera ASA - Founder & CEO
* Bent Hammer
Itera ASA - CFO
=====================
Arne MjÃ¸s - Itera ASA - Founder & CEO
Good morning, everyone. Thank you for -- I will present the fourth quarter interim period for Itera. So let's jump to the agenda. It's the same agenda as you know from the past. We -- I'll start with the highlights of the quarter, and then walk through the business review. Then we have Bent Hammer, Chief Financial Officer, that will go through the financial review, and I'll have some comments about the outlook. We also have chats that you -- if you have any kind of question, you can post in our chat, and we will walk through the chat as -- at the end in terms of the -- during the Q&A session.
Okay. Let's start with the highlights for the fourth quarter. In brief, we delivered very strong organic growth is 29%. So that's amazing, I think. It's -- I'm very proud of all
Q4 2022 Itera ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...