Q1 2023 Itera ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Arne MjÃ¸s - Itera ASA - Founder & CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the interim report for the first quarter 2023. My name is Arne MjÃ¸s. I'm the Chief Executive Officer, and I will walk through the highlights of the quarter and the business review. But in addition, Chief Financial Officer, Bent Hammer, will walk through the financial review and also have some comments about the outlook. And at the end, we will have a Q&A session. So if you have any questions, please post your question into the chat, and we will look into it at the end of this presentation.



Okay. Let's start with the highlights for the first quarter. In brief, it has been a remarkable quarter. I'm so happy with this. We are showing you all 31% organic growth, fantastic. And also, in addition, if we look at the EBIT margin, operating margin, it shows 14.4%. So when you're talking about the Rule of 40, we are really according to this formula more or less 45 and this is also some kind of continuation of the fourth quarter. So we are really according to the strategy that we should improve the growth and