Half Year 2023 Itera ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Arne MjÃ¸s - Itera ASA - Founder & CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the interim report for the second quarter. I will walk through the same agenda, as you know. We will start with the highlights for the second quarter and then go into the business review section. And then we have Bent Hammer, our Chief Financial Officer, that will walk through the financial review and also the outlook. And there is also a chat that you can also post questions. So we also have a Q&A session at the end where we look at the chat, and we can take and make the answer online or we take it later. So please also stay contact with us, contact either Bent or myself because we always would like to try to solve or answer the questions you have about the company.



Okay. Let's start with highlights for the second quarter. In brief, we delivered 23% organic growth in this quarter and an EBIT operating margin of 8.2%. That's the financial figures. But if we look more specifically and start with the market, of course, for Itera's core services, which is actually about sustainable digital