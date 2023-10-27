Q3 2023 Itera ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Arne Mjos - Itera ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the interim report for the third quarter for Itera. My name is Arne Mjos. I'm together with Bent Hammer, and he will take the financial review, but we start with the highlights of the quarter and the business review. And then I will hand over to Bent to take -- go into the details about the financial review and outlook.



And we also have a chat today. So if you have any final questions, so please post your questions and we will follow up on that after in the last section about the Q&A. But also, if you have any final questions later, you can post either to Bent or to myself and we will have a follow up on that.



Okay. Let's look at the highlights for the first quarter. If you look at the financial figures, we achieved 14% organic growth in the third quarter, and we have an EBIT operating margin of 4.5%. We will look into the figures quite soon. But let's look at other highlights.



If you start with the environment -- market environment we see there has been some uncertainty in the macro since, I