Q3 2022 Isofol Medical AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Isofol Medical Q3 2022 presentation. Afterwards, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO Ulf Jungnelius; and CFO Gustaf AlbÃ¨rt. Please begin your meeting.



Ulf Jungnelius - Isofol Medical AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you so much and welcome to our presentation of the third-quarter results of this year. We are at the, we told you before, closing down the AGENT study in accordance with the ethical and regulatory requirements.



If we go to the next slide, the disclaimer, please read it through while I go to slide number 4. And slide number 4 starts with Q3 highlights. So let's look at what happened during the third quarter of this year.



First of all, in early August, we presented the data from our randomized pivotal Phase 3 study. And unfortunately and sadly, it showed that we did not achieve the primary endpoint of overall response rate or the key secondary endpoint of progression-free survival. Two endpoints there were required for a positive