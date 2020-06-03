Jun 03, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

David Michael Steinberg - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Specialty Pharma Analyst & Equity Analyst



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Jefferies Healthcare Conference. I'm Dave Steinberg, analyst at Jefferies. And we are delighted to have with us this afternoon, the management of Nektar. With us today will be Wei Lin, who's Head of Development; and also Jennifer Ruddock, Head of Investor Relations. So there's a lot to talk about. ASCO just got over, EULAR is coming up. And with that, Wei Lin, take it away.



Wei Lin - Nektar Therapeutics - SVP & Head of Development



Okay. Well, thank you so much for the invitation to speak at Jefferies. So we've prepared a slide deck to share with the latest update about our status at Nektar Therapeutics.



And if we go on to the next slide, the Slide 3. So Slide 3 really highlights the breadth and scope of the program at Nektar. We have transitioned ourselves into an immuno-oncology company with a strong focus in our IL pipeline. And in addition, we have ongoing collaborations with both Eli Lilly and as well as