Good morning, and welcome to Growthpoint Properties Australia's first half results for financial year 2023. I'm Tim Collyer, Managing Director of Growthpoint. Joining me this morning are Michael Green, Chief Investment Officer; Sam Sproats, Executive Director of Funds Management; and Dion Andrews, Chief Financial Officer. We will take you through the presentation, and then we'll be happy to answer any questions you may have.



On Slide 4, I'm pleased to present an overview of our first half results. Growthpoint has delivered positive funds from operation growth of 12.5%, driven by net property income growth of 19%, demonstrating the quality of our directly-owned portfolio. In September, we completed the 100% acquisition of Fortius Funds